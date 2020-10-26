American Music Awards Nominations: Roddy Rich And The Weeknd Lead The Way, Megan Thee Stallion Scores First Nominations

Pop singer Dua Lipa revealed the nominees in three categories for this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs) on ABC’s Good Morning America. Additional nominees were announced via the AMAs Twitter account. The ceremony is set to take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 at 8pm EST/PSTon ABC.

Leading the pack with eight nominations each are The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch. Both earned a nomination for the most coveted award, Artist of the Year which also includes Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift as contenders. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion kicked down the door as a first-time nominee scoring five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year. She received nods for New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Rounding out the top nominations are Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat who all earned four nominations each.

This year, the AMAs added new categories to their slate including Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop); and Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin). The AMAs is the worlds largest fan-voted award show and is seen in over 200 countries and territories around teh world. Voting is now open for all AMA categories.

The American Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.

Read the complete list of nominations below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour