‘American Heritage’ Drama From Matt Lopez In Works At ABC With Put Pilot Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing American Heritage, a drama from writer Matt Lopez (Bedtime Stories). The network bought the project preemptively with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Lopez, American Heritage is an epic drama about two Latinx immigrant families vying for wealth, power, and the American Dream in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group (Raised By Wolves). ABC Signature is the studio.

American Heritage expands Lopez’s longstanding relationship with Disney on the feature side where he has been a go-to writer, working on such movies as Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Race to Witch Mountain. At ABC and ABC Signature (form. ABC Studios), Lopez previously developed drama Gothica, which went to pilot.

Lopez created the NBCUniversal International drama series Gone starring Chris Noth, which aired on WGN America in the U.S. He also is adapting Helen Cresswell’s young adult novel Moondial into an ambitious time travel drama for Fulwell 73. On the feature side, he is writing a new Father of the Bride movie for Warner Bros. revolving around a Latinx family, a first for the franchise.

Lopez is repped by Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Melissa Rogal.