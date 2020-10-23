American Federation Of Musicians Local 47 In L.A. Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Los Angeles’ American Federation of Musicians Local 47 has endorsed Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president. The local’s AFM parent union endorsed the Democratic candidates in August. Other entertainment industry unions and PACs that have endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket include IATSE, Actors’ Equity and the WGA West Political Action Committee.

“Amid rising calls for action, Local 47 members and leaders have become more politically engaged since the last presidential election,” the local said in a statement. “There’s a growing consensus among musicians that the 2020 election will have tremendous consequences, and that organizations that can take a stand should do so. Endorsements were taken up at the most recent Local 47 Executive Board meeting, open to all Local 47 members, where rank-and-file musicians and elected leaders had a healthy, open discussion about the contests most important to musicians and our communities.”

“Today Local 47 is taking positions that reflect the priorities of working musicians and our communities: strengthening workers’ rights, expanding healthcare, addressing climate change and ending racial injustice,” said Local 47 president John Acosta. “That’s what we stand for, and that’s why we’re calling on all our fellow musicians to vote, to volunteer, and to bring music into the fight for justice.”

Local 47 represents more than 7,000 musicians throughout the greater Los Angeles area in all facets of the music business.