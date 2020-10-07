AMC Networks-Backed UMC To Launch Thriller ‘Terror Lake Drive’ At Thanksgiving

EXCLUSIVE: UMC is preparing its thriller Terror Lake Drive starring Empire and Designated Survivor’s Malik Yoba for a Thanksgiving premiere.

The AMC Networks-backed streamer will launch the limited series, which was created by Blackout director Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie (Data.Love.Repeat), on Thursday November 26.

UMC said that six-part series Terror Lake Drive was the first official series greenlit by SAG-AFTRA and the state of Georgia to commence principal photography following the start of the pandemic. It kicked off production in Atlanta on June 29.

Terror Lake Drive is a suspenseful drama that follows a single mother from Baltimore who – on the heels of a recent pandemic and growing social unrest – relocates to Atlanta in an attempt to dodge her troubled past. As she settles into her new surroundings, she soon discovers that there are some things she can never run away from.

Starring alongside Shannon Kane (The Originals), Donielle T. Hansley Jr. (Charm City Kings) and Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf) star alongside Yoba.

Terror Lake Drive is directed by LaMothe, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marie, and Jumaane Ford under LaMothe’s J. LaMothe Entertainment banner. Samad Davis serves as producer for Visionary Media, Inc. with Dianne Ashford serving as line producer for the series.

“The process of navigating production on our new releases has been challenging but with Jerry’s adaptability and the guidance of SAG-AFTRA, we were able to implement the protections necessary to safely get back to work,” said Nikki Love, UMC’s VP of Production & Development. “Terror Lake Drive introduces a thrilling level of suspense not yet showcased in our original programming. It has been wonderful working with Jerry and his team to execute his vision for this project.”

Jerry Lamothe added, “I’m elated to be working with UMC and am thankful for the opportunity they’ve provided me with the upcoming release of my first series. It’s been quite a journey to complete this project given our new normal, but we made it through thanks to the work of our wonderful cast and crew. I can’t wait for audiences to experience Terror Lake Drive.”