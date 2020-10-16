Click to Skip Ad
AMC Networks Names Donna Coleman Interim CFO

AMC Networks
AMC Networks Friday named Donna Coleman as interim CFO effective immediately. She replaces Sean Sullivan, who left the company last month to join SiriusXM as chief financial officer.
Sullivan had joined AMC Networks in 2010. The parent of The Waking Dead franchise announced plans in September to find an interim executive to take over the finance post.
Coleman was most recently executive VP, Finance of Madison Square Garden Co. (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.) and CFO of MSG. She held various posts at MSG Networks and cable company Cablevision. The Dolan family sold Cablevision to Altice in 2016 but still owns its former publicly listed subsidiaries AMC Networks and the MSG companies.
Coleman has served as a director of Tribeca Enterprises since 2015.
AMC announced her appointment in an SEC filing.
