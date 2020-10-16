AMC Networks Names Donna Coleman Interim CFO

Sullivan had joined AMC Networks in 2010. The parent of The Waking Dead franchise announced plans in September to find an interim executive to take over the finance post.

Coleman was most recently executive VP, Finance of Madison Square Garden Co. (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.) and CFO of MSG. She held various posts at MSG Networks and cable company Cablevision. The Dolan family sold Cablevision to Altice in 2016 but still owns its former publicly listed subsidiaries AMC Networks and the MSG companies.

Coleman has served as a director of Tribeca Enterprises since 2015.

AMC announced her appointment in an SEC filing.