Nicole Kidman To Star In & Executive Produce Series Adaptation Of ‘Things I Know To Be True’ For Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered a TV series adaptation of Andrew Bovell’s award-winning play Things I Know to Be True with Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman set to star and executive produce under her Blossom Films banner. The project will come from Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films in association with Jan Chapman Films. Things I Know To Be True will debut on Amazon Prime Video, with a date TBA.

Bovell’s Things I Know to Be True is about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions that change the course of their lives.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences,” said Kidman. “Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell. “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s caliber leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios added, “Things I Know To Be True is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them. We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per [Saari] and everyone at Blossom.”

Bovell will serve as an executive producer of Things I Know To Be True alongside Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon are executive producers for Matchbox Pictures. Jan Chapman is executive producer for Jan Chapman Films.

This is part of Kidman’s first look deal with Amazon. Kidman is teaming with The Farewell writer and director Lulu Wang for the drama The Expatriates which landed a straight-to-series order at the streaming service in July. Also on the Blossom Films slate is an adaptation of Samantha Downing’s bestseller My Lovely Wife as well as Janelle Brown’s upcoming thriller Pretty Things.

Kidman currently stars in the HBO dramatic thriller The Undoing which is also under the Blossom Films banner. She will also appear in Ryan Murphy’ The Prom at Netflix, another feature adaptation of a stage production. Kidman will also lead the cast of the Jonathan Levine-directed Hulu miniseries which also stars Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto and Tiffany Boone.