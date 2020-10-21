Amazon Studios Sets Virtual MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit With Kenya Barris, John David Washington, Charles D. King And More

The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit is set to go virtual this year. The second annual edition of the event will be presented by Amazon Studios and is set kick off at 10am EST on October 24. The summit will include panels, conversations and inspirational messages from notable talent and changemakers in the entertainment business.

This year’s guests include Kenya Barris, John David Washington (Morehouse College Alumnus) MACRO Founder & Chief Executive Officer Charles D. King, Steve Pamon (Morehouse College Alumnus), Chris Paul, Terrence J and more industry executives, experts and influencers — many that are HBCU alumni.

In addition, one DJ from 10 different HBCUs, representing different regions and styles of music, will create their own brand-new playlists, available to stream on Amazon Music. The event will be open to the public and if you’re interested in attending you must register at http://www.staymacro.com.

The first summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission to engage and educate students on the vast careers, opportunities and paths in the media and entertainment fields. This year, the summit goes global and will be available to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. Students will participate from a host of venerable institutions which include Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, Xavier, University of Louisiana, Savannah State University and Howard University.

Below is a partial listing of the schedule of events.

A MACRO Conversation with Kenya Barris

Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO



MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King (Howard University School of Law Alumni Alumnus) sits down with writer, producer, actor and showrunner Kenya Barris (Clark Atlanta University Alumnus) to discuss their journeys in this business and also provide words of inspiration and encouragement for students looking to enter the business.

About That Action

Powered by SheaMoisture

Moderated by Terrence J, Actor/Influencer (North Carolina A&T University Alumnus)



A fireside chat with future NBA Hall of Famer and Oklahoma City Thunder member Chris Paul (Winston-Salem State University Student, on using your voice and platform to lead the charge for social justice.

When and Where I Enter: Black Women At The Seat of Power

Powered By Amazon Studios

A roundtable of baller Black women on the business side of entertainment, discussing the strategies they used to make their voices be heard and respected in white and male-dominated spaces.

Moderator: Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios

Panelists: Inga Dyer, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, MACRO (Howard University and Howard University School of Law Alumna); Karen Toliver, Executive Vice President, Creative, Sony Pictures Animation; Niija Kuykendall, Executive Vice President, Film Production, Warner Bros. Pictures

Creators & Manifesters

A roundtable discussion about utilizing skills and gifts that are often undervalued and overlooked and turning them into a career. Manifesting your dreams by activating your unique skills, gifts and interests.

Moderator: Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO

Panelists: Jasmyn Lawson, Editorial Manager, Netflix; Mark Anthony Green, Special Projects Editor, GQ; Quinn Wilson, Creative Director, Lizzo

The Playbook: How to Actually Break Into The Industry

This panel will educate viewers on the strategies and skills you need to finally get your foot in the door. What to do, what not to do and what it takes to survive and thrive in entertainment will be discussed.

Moderator: Krystal Franklin, Senior Digital Producer (Grambling State University Alumna)

Panelists: Ahmadou Seck, Director, Development, MACRO Television Studios; Brandon Lawrence, Agent, CAA (Morehouse Alumnus)

The Come Up

A roundtable discussion with recent HBCU grads from Wondaland, CAA and Marvel in their first or second jobs in entertainment covering what is has been like to get a job, keep a job and keep it moving before and during the pandemic.

Moderator: Maura Chanz, Influencer (Spelman College Alumna)