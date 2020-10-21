Click to Skip Ad
Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Drama Series ‘Lightyears’

Daniel Connolly, Juan José Campanella AP

Amazon has given a series order to sci-fi drama Lightyears, from writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly (The Son, Into the Badlands). The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls). Argentinian director Juan José Campanella will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Written by Miller, Lightyears follows Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Connolly serves as showrunner and executive producer with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Miller will co-executive produce.

Campanella previously directed the Oscar-winning The Secret In Their Eyes (Best Foreign Language Film), as well as the pilot and multiple episodes of AMC’s Halt And Catch Fire and Legendary Television and USA’s Colony.

Lightyear will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

