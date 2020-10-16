Amazon Greenlights Italian Heist Series ‘Everybody Loves Diamonds’ From ‘The New Pope’ Outfit Wildside

Jude Law and John Malkovich in The New Pope.

Amazon has ordered a series of Italian original Everybody Loves Diamonds from Fremantle-owned outfit Wildside, which has credits including The New Pope.

The heist series with a comedic twist is inspired by the 2003 ‘Antwerp Diamond Heist’. It will follow a a team of small-time Italian thieves who manage to deceive top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of precious stones from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Stefano Bises (Gomorrah), Michele Astori (The Mafia Only Kills In Summer), Giulio Carrieri and Bernardo Pellegrini are writing, with Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa producing for Wildside.

“We are delighted to join forces with some of the most prestigious, creative and productive teams in Italy and to share with them our collaborative approach to working and Amazon’s unique high standards in terms of quality production and storytelling” stated Nicole Morganti, Head of Amazon Originals, Italy.

“We’re proud to strengthen our collaboration with Amazon on this great new high-end Italian heist-series; a genre that’s been popular and successful worldwide, but hasn’t been done before on Italian television”, added Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa from Wildside.

Separately, today Amazon also renewed its Italian original reality series Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo for a second season.