Allison Williams Reteams With ‘Get Out’ Producer Blumhouse For ‘M3GAN’

EXCLUSIVE: Allison Williams is reuniting with Blumhouse for the upcoming tech horror thriller M3GAN, in which she’ll star and executive produce. The Girls actress starred in Blumhouse’s Oscar-winning socially conscious blockbuster Get Out which grossed over $255M worldwide. M3GAN is also being produced by Atomic Monster for Universal.

In the film, Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2, Luke Cage) wrote the script that is based on a story by James Wan. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) will direct the film. Jason Blum and Wan are producing the thriller. Michael Clear, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott shepherding for the company. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will also serve as EP.

Williams shared a Screen Actors Guild ensemble nomination for Jordan Peele’s Get Out which went on to be nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and winning Best Original Screenplay for Peele. In that movie, Williams played Rose Armitage, the girl who brings her new Black boyfriend Chris Washington home to meet her parents. Chris’ simmering uneasiness about her parents’ reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point.

Previously Williams starred for six seasons on HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe winning TV series Girls as Marnie, a role which earned her a Critics Choice TV comedy series supporting actress nomination.

Most recently, Williams starred in the Richard Shepard-directed Netflix thriller, The Perfection, as well as the final season of Asoue for the streaming platform, in which she played the role of Kit Snicket. In 2018, she appeared opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Showtime’s limited series Patrick Melrose.

Williams won over critics, including The New York Times, for her starring role as ‘Peter Pan’ in NBC’s live action musical event, Peter Pan Live, which aired on Dec. 4, 2014.

She is the Ambassador for Horizons National, a national charity organization working to close the education gap for children from low-income households. She is also an Ambassador for (RED), an organization that funds the fight against HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa.

