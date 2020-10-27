‘Why Women Kill’: Allison Tolman & Nick Frost To Star In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Allison Tolman (Emergence) and Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family) are set to star in the second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Why Women Kill, from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Fargo standout Tolman starred in ABC’s 2019 thriller drama Emergence and 2017 single-camera comedy Downward Dog, the latter of which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. She can also be seen in CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone and other series including Castle Rock, Mosaic, Good Girls and films Sisters Brothers and FAM-I-LY, among others. She’s repped by UTA, Odenkirk/Provissiero and Ziffren Brittenham.

Frost most recently starred in Fighting with My Family and Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans. He can next be seen in The Nevers, Sweet Dreams and Truth Seekers, a series he also created and co-wrote.