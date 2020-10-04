Click to Skip Ad
‘All American’ Slated To Resume Production Tuesday After Brief Pause Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

the CW

The CW’s All American will be taking a break from filming on Monday after a positive COVID-19 test for a person from the production.

The Warner Bros. TV-produced series was up and running on Friday. Following the positive test, a decision was made to pause production on Monday as a precaution, with filming currently slated to resume Tuesday. All American, from Berlanti Prods. and WBTV, started production on its third season Sept. 28. The high-school drama films in Los Angeles.

All American, whose temporary shutdown was reported by THR, is the latest series whose production was impacted by positive COVID-19 tests. ABC’s For Life, NBC’s Chicago Med and CBS’ The Young and the Restless also paused production after positive test results.

