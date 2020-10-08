‘All American’s Dane Morck Signs With Zero Gravity; Evan Mirzai Signs With Innovative Artists; CJ Wallace Inks Deal With CSA

Dane Morck, the co-creator of the CW series All American, has signed with Zero Gravity. He will serve as the Executive Consultant going into Season 3 of the sports drama.

Prior to All American Morck worked in the unscripted space under Vin di Bona on America’s Funniest Home Videos and was a development exec at di Bona’s production banner Fishbowl Worldwide Media. While at Fishbowl, he worked on Bravo’s Toned Up, Animal Planet’s Insane Pools: Off the Deep End as well as projects for Travel, HGTV, Nat Geo Wild, and NFL Network.

Morck and his producing partner/ex NFL player, Spencer Paysinger established Moore Street Productions in 2019. The company worked on many projects including an original sports and entertainment podcast with Lebron James’ Uninterrupted.

Morck continues to be repped by Gochman Law Group.

Producer and Black List screenwriter Evan Mirzai has signed with Innovative Artists across all departments. The agency has also signed his film, tv and unscripted production banner House of M.

Mirzai has also boarded the new female-centered comedy pilots Managing Life from Kelly Vrooman and Erin Brown Thomas as well as Lifeboat from LGBTQ+ Australian-Romanian writer and showrunner Arden Pryor. Most recently, he acquired the Asian American-focused Bound For Glory from Michael Naizu & Derik Young and their PinkHouse Productions.

He is also repped by Bohemia Group and GGSSC.

Actor and producer CJ Wallace and his company Think Big has inked an exclusive overall deal with newly rebranded and minority-owned Crystal Ship Artists Agency (CSA), formerly Plaza 7 NYC Inc. Wallace, son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace and Faith Evans, has starred in a number of film and television projects including Everything Must Go, Kicks, Scream the TV series, and Notorious, his debut film in which he plays a young version of his father.

Wallace created Think BIG in honor of his late father and his own personal beliefs in the potential of cannabis to empower, heal, and inspire. Think BIG focuses on normalizing cannabis products as well as social justice initiatives. He has partnered with music industry veteran Todd Russaw, and creative marketing executive Willie Mack, who will serve as CEO and lead the company’s executive management, creative and strategic vision. CSA and Think BIG, will work within criminal justice reform in the cannabis space as well as charitable projects and causes.

CSA is headed by veteran agent Francesca Francois-Grimaldi, along with Senior Agent and Executive VP of Talent Richard Murphy, Agent Christine Tyson-De Jesus, and Company Executives; Sharon Parker Frazier, and Paisley Karen Parks.