‘All American’: Chelsea Tavares Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 Of the CW Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Patience in the upcoming third season of All American. Chelsea Tavares, who has recurred as the fan-favorite character since Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 of the CW drama.

Tavares’ Patience is a student at South Crenshaw and ride or die girlfriend to Coop (Bre-z). An aspiring musician whose star is on the rise, she has to fight to do her music, her way. Tavares appeared in 19 episodes over the first two seasons.

Season 2 of All American found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

Cody Christian, Greta Onieogou, Monét Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan and Bre-Z co-star.

All American is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.

Tavares will also recur on the upcoming fifth season of Animal Kingdom and recently recurred on Queen of the South. This summer she appeared as Nora in video game The Last Of Us: Part II. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Stride Management.