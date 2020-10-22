A24’s Ali Herting Joins Emma Stone & Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree As Producer

EXCLUSIVE: In Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s first executive hire at their new production company Fruit Tree, the duo has brought in A24’s Ali Herting as a producer.

Stone and McCary launched film/TV production banner Fruit Tree in August with a two-year, first-look TV deal at A24. Under the pact, the Fruit Tree partners intend to produce projects across scripted, documentary and unscripted formats. The first new project is a TV adaption of The Shadows, the debut thriller novel from Stacy Willingham. Fruit Tree’s first feature film, When You Finish Saving the World, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, is being distributed by A24.

“Ali’s perspective, passion, and experience working closely with remarkable filmmakers is an invaluable addition to Fruit Tree and the stories we look forward to bringing to life,” Stone and McCary said. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have her on the team.”

Herting began her career in New York and spent eight years at A24 where she worked across acquisitions, development and production. Her most recent films included The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Midsommar, Zola and Minari. More recently, she worked in management and production before making the move to Fruit Tree.