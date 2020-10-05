‘Totally Under Control’: Trailer For Alex Gibney’s Pandemic Documentary Gets 6 Million Views In 72 Hours

“It’s complete bullsh*t…he has no idea what he’s talking about” is a quote from the trailer from Totally Under Control, Alex Gibney’s documentary that chronicles Donald Trump and the White House’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. The trailer for the upcoming Neon and Hulu film caught the eyes of over 6 million viewers in its first 72 hours across all platforms since its Friday release, which pretty much shows that the world is searching for the truth.

The trailer comes in the wake of the COVID soup that has brewed in the White House as President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and numerous members of his administration and the Republican party have tested positive for the coronavirus. The documentary was directed by Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger and was filmed in secrecy over the last four months.

On January 20, 2020 the U.S. and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. Nine months later, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 210,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 420 lives have been lost. The film exposes the systemwide collapse caused by what it claims is the profound dereliction of presidential leadership and tells us what went wrong via damning testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting.

The film is backed by various well known producing teams with Stacey Offman and Richard Perello of Jigsaw Productions; longtime Gibney/Jigsaw collaborators Alison Ellwood and Maiken Baird; Jeffrey Lurie and Marie Therese Guirgis of Play/Action Pictures; Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann of Participant; Tom Quinn, Dan O’Meara and Jeff Deutchman of Neon; and Andrew Morrison, Mark Lampert and Michael Sacks of Yellow Bear Films all executive producing.

Totally Under Control will be released by Neon this October. The docu will be available on demand starting October 13 and on Hulu on October 20. Watch the trailer below.