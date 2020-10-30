AfterShock Media, Alibi In Deal To Unite Creative Talent with Original Comic IP

AfterShock Media – a partnership of indie comic publisher AfterShock Comics and distribution company Rive Gauche — have formed a joint venture with literary management firm Alibi.

The deal unites Alibi’s roster of writing talent with AfterShock Comics expansive IP library. It will also cut the other way, nurturing new AfterShock Comic talent with the opportunity to be represented by Alibi.

AfterShock Comics publishers series including Animosity, Dark Red, Babyteeth, A Walk Through Hell and recently Dead Day from Ryan Parrott, We Live by the Miranda Brothers, and new release The Kaiju Score from James Patrick.

Alibi Entertainment, founded and led by literary talent manager Jake Wagner, will provide AfterShock with a wide roster of top-caliber writers for current and future properties.

“Jake has a fantastic roster of writers for AfterShock comic collaborations … cutting down the development process by pre-packaging various properties,” said Lee Kramer, President of AfterShock Comics & Film/TV at Rive Gauche. “Jake’s clients will provide us a steady flow of new comic ideas; and, from time to time, AfterShock creators who aspire to transition to film and TV could find a home with Alibi, as Jake is the perfect partner to help in this evolution.”

Said Wagner: “AfterShock has exceptional taste in material and I’m looking forward to helping their efforts to package and shop fresh IP in the marketplace while continuing to discover and guide creators in both screenwriting and comics.”

Rive Gauche and AfterShock merged in early October.

Rive Gauche distributes TV series globally including Homicide Killer, Something’s Killing Me, Very Scary People, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Ice Cold Killer, My Strange Addiction and My Crazy Obsession. It has a portfolio of 1,700-plus hours of unscripted programming and docu series. With AfterShock, it aims to expand into original scripted content creation and conversion of original comic IP into film, television, video games and podcasts.