‘After’ & ‘After We Collided’ Outfit Voltage Launches Next YA Property: Italian Romantic Dramedy ‘Out Of My League’

EXCLUSIVE: After and After We Collided seller and co-producer Voltage Pictures is launching world sales (excluding Italy) on Eagle Pictures’ YA romantic dramedy Out Of My League , the company’s first Italian-language pic.

Director Alice Filippi’s (’78: The Getaway) movie, which will be released by Eagle in Italy on October 21, charts the story of a teenage orphan suffering from a major illness who refuses to let her tough hand get the better of her. Armed with a sharp wit and a heap of positivity she goes after the most handsome boy in the neighbourhood.

We can also reveal that the film will get its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival in the Alice In The City section.

Starring are rising Italian actor Giuseppe Maggio (Baby), newcomer Ludovica Francesconi and Eleonora Gaggero (Unique Brothers). Above is the film’s subtitled trailer.

Roberto Proia (Tell No One) wrote and produced the film for Italian major Eagle, whose Simone Bencini and Silvia Tomasello negotiated the deal with Jonathan Deckter on behalf of Voltage. Interest in remake rights is likely to be high.

Voltage is coming off global YA hits After and After We Collided – the two films have taken more than $100M combined at the global box office despite the pandemic – as well as strong sales on YA novel adaptation Words On Bathroom Walls, starring Charlie Plummer.

Rising filmmaker Filippi was an assistant director on Hollywood pics Spectre and Inferno, which both shot parts in Italy. She most recently directed ’78: The Getaway, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the David di Donatello Awards.

“This is a genre we know inside-out and are thrilled that Eagle have chosen to entrust us with this film,” said Nicholas Chartier, CEO at the LA-based firm. “Italy has long been a creative center in Europe, producing films that truly set the standard for international cinema, and we can’t wait to present this to our partners who are looking for this type of elevated, international content that plays to young audiences.”

“Writer and producer Roberto Proia has been telling me about this film since he wrote it, and after seeing the trailer and a few clips, I knew right away that this was perfect fit for our forward thinking global partners in the YA space,” added Deckter.

“Out of My League is witty, sweet, edgy and speaks straight to that YA segment that Eagle has been catering to for so many years,” commented Tarak Ben Ammar, Chairman of Eagle Pictures. “It is the movie that as a distributor we would be looking for at a market if it wasn’t already ours. And we are extremely proud to have found an A-list partner like Voltage that shares the same vision.”