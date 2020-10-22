Agencies & Sales Firms Line Up Virtual Market To Coincide With AFM

The major U.S. talent agencies and a coalition of more than 30 leading sales agents in the independent film industry will meet remotely beginning on November 9th for an online market timed to coincide with the American Film Market (AFM).

The five-day market will be structured to provide global buyers access to film screenings, early footage, and filmmaker presentations.

Talent agents, sales agents, and financiers are currently assembling their slates of sales packages and completed films.

Working in a similar fashion to the virtual Cannes market, the entities are using digital platforms to create a global experience for buyers and sellers. Screenings and filmmaker presentations will be scheduled to accommodate a variety of time zones, given the remote nature of the work.

Among companies teaming on the initiative are 30WEST, AGC Studios, Altitude, Anton, Archstone Entertainment, Bankside, Blue Fox, Brickell & Broadbridge, CAA Media Finance, Capstone Pictures, Charades, Cornerstone Pictures, Dogwoof, Endeavor Content, The Exchange, FilmNation, Foresight, Goldfinch, Hanway Films, Highland Film Group, ICM International and Independent Group, Independent Film Company, Lionsgate, Mad River Pictures, Miramax, Mister Smith, MPI Media Group, Participant, Pathe, Protagonist Pictures, Radiant, Rocket Science, Sierra Affinity, Solstice Studios, The Solution Entertainment, Storyboard, StudioCanal, STX Entertainment, UTA Independent Film Group, VMI Worldwide, Voltage Pictures, West End Films, Wild Bunch International, and XYZ Films.

The organizers worked with AFM on the dates, but the AFM is also lining up its own market and events, like Cannes did earlier this year.

Rena Ronson, Partner & Co-Head of UTA Independent Film Group told us: “We coordinated the schedule with AFM to help support the independent film industry. We wanted to keep it as consistent as it would be if we were all in Santa Monica, where the event typically takes place, during this time.”