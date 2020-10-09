AFI Fest Adds ‘One Night In Miami’ As Drive-In Centerpiece; Stephen Colbert’s Lost Pilot Cast At Montclair; AmPav Showcase Lineup – Festival Briefs

AFI Fest said Friday that it has added Regina King’s drama One Night in Miami to its lineup as the Centerpiece Drive-in screening, the only in-person screening at this year’s otherwise virtual edition set for October 15-22.

The move comes as the movie, which bowed at this year’s Venice Film Festival, gears up for its release in select theaters on December 25 via Amazon, which launches the pic globally January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

King’s directorial debut, an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ stage play, takes place over one night with icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown examining the civil rights movement. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr star.

AFI Fest opens pens Thursday with Julia Hart’s I’m Your Woman and closes with Errol Morris’ My Psychedelic Love Story. Special presentations include the world premieres of Pink Skies Ahead, The Reagans and Really Love, and this year’s tributes will honor Sofia Coppola, Kirby Dick, Rita Moreno and Mira Nair.

“Regina King’s directorial debut is a knock-out,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals. “And AFI is proud to celebrate her boundless talents in a setting larger than life.”

Scott Adsit, Dana Carvey, Sheryl Crow, Ariel Dumas, Jackie Hoffman, Keegan-Michael Key, Suzy Nakamura, Bob Odenkirk, Robert Smigel, Dino Stamatopolous and Mike Stoyanov will join Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival for Lost Pilot Project: Sometimes Live, a live-read of the late-1990s Colbert-co-penned Sometimes Live, an hourlong comedy pilot set behind the scenes at a fictional variety show. It never went forward.

The special event is set for October 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of the Storyteller Series and serves as the closing event of the 2020 festival. Tickets begin at $10 for members of organizer Montclair Film and $12 for the general public; proceeds benefit the New Jersey organization’s film and education programs.

Montclair opens October 16 with Nomadland. The fest lineup will be available either only to residents of New Jersey or nationwide, some on demand and others with certain dates and times. More info here.

The Cannes Film Festival-based American Pavilion has set the lineup for its annual Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, which is going virtual and later this year because of the pandemic that forced the cancellation of the in-person Cannes fest in May. A total of 38 new films will be screened in the Student Short Films, Student Documentaries, Emerging Filmmaker Short Films, Emerging Filmmaker Documentaries, High School Showcase, and Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase Films sections.

The screenings will take place beginning October 17-18 with the Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ showcase and run into January with a limited window for each lineup, and include live Q&As with the filmmakers in each section. Among those cast in the pics are Lorraine Bracco, Kate Burton, Janina Gavankar, Fawzia Mirza, Debra Wilson, Dusan Brown, Kenan Thompson, the late Brian Dennehy and Debra Messing.

“We are proud to showcase such rich diversity in filmmaking with gifted filmmakers across the globe virtually this year. Amid the challenges that a pandemic brings, we can always look to film to move us and lift our collective spirits,” AmPav founder Julie Sisk said.

See the full lineup and sign up here.