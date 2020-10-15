A+E Networks Names Matthew Glotzer EVP Of Strategy And Business Development

A+E Networks has appointed former longtime Fox exec Matthew Glotzer as EVP, Strategy and Business Development, a newly created post in New York.

Glotzer will develop distribution and sales strategies for A+E library content, support programming, acquisitions and productions for A+E channels outside the U.S., and help oversee international content sales across 220 territories. He will report to Steve MacDonald, president of global licensing and international.

“As we navigate today’s marketplace, where technology continually changes the media landscape, we look forward to Glotzer’s leadership as the newest member of our senior team,” MacDonald said. “Matt is recognized as a talented, forward-thinking executive with extensive experience and demonstrated success in strategy, finance and operations. I am excited he will play a vital role in our continued growth as the lead executive charged with developing and operationalizing the overarching strategic vision for A+E Networks’ content monetization across the globe.”

Glotzer said he was looking forward to ““helping A+E Networks innovate in the creation and distribution of its rapidly expanding portfolio.”

Before joining A+E, Glotzer was CFO and head of strategy for digital media firm Intertrust Technologies, helping to lead the company’s interactions with media and content companies. Prior to Intertrust, he spent nearly 15 years at Twentieth Century Fox. In Fox’s first digital media group, which Glotzer helped launch, he took part in the initial video licenses to iTunes, the formation of Hulu, and the creation of Fox Digital Studio. Before Fox, he held positions in strategic planning with EMI Music and in investment banking at Lehman Brothers.

A+E Networks, a joint venture between Hearst and Disney, has more than 40,000 hours of programming in its library. At this month’s MIPCOM, the company is unveiling 800 hours of new content. International co-productions include Miss Scarlet and the Duke, A+E’s first scripted co production; Hernán, A+E’s first Spanish-language scripted series; and the recently announced North Sea. In addition to linear and digital networks, A+E has free, ad-supported streaming channels like Lively Place, Crime 360 and Skills + Thrills. Subscription streaming offerings include History Vault, Lifetime Movie Club and A&E Crime Central. The company has also been developing a podcast business.