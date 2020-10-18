Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Officials Report 10 New Deaths, 953 Positive Cases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Adult Swim Festival Brings Music & Livestreams To YouTube Channel

Adult Swim

The Adult Swim Festival has set Friday Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 for this year’s free, two-day, virtual event on YouTube.

Music, comedy, panels and meet & greets with Adult Swim talent are on tap for the event, which also promises exclusive festival merchandise and “unexpected surprises.”

The weekend will feature musical performances by Robyn Presents Club Domo and Mastodon, exclusive live streams with talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show, a world exclusive of Run The Jewels’ X Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video Premiere, Toonami Special Edition, where hosts Tom and Sarah will talk about the new Playstation PSS console. Over more than 20 music performances are on tap.

The merchandise store will offer exclusive Adult Swim Festival merchandise, including Power to the People Face Masks designed in partnership with Run The Jewels, with proceeds donated to the ACLU.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad