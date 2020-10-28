Ron Jeremy Hit With Seven New Sexual Assault Charges In Los Angeles, Faces 330 Years In Prison If Found Guilty – Update

UPDATE, 2:35 PM: With just six days to go in a tight Los Angeles County District Attorney’s race, incumbent Jackie Lacey’s office just unveiled seven new sexual assault charges against Ron Jeremy.

Involving six women, including a 17-year old, the new charges that the porn star is facing plus previous claims, could see 67-year old Jeremy behind bars for a total of 330 years in state prison if found guilty. The rape and other sex crimes revealed today range in time from 1996 in the San Fernando Valley to 2013 in a West Hollywood bar.

What is equally chilling is that 14 other cases were denied by the L.A. D.A.’s office “because they were outside the statute of limitations.” All of the six cases allowed in today’s charges were from 2000 to 2013, except the 1996 incident, which involved a minor.

First arrested back in June, Jeremy is currently looking at a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and much more. Having plead not guilty to the first set of charges this summer and unable to come up with the $6.6 million in bail, Jeremy remains in jail.

Jeremy entered a not guilty today to the latest allegations. His next court appearance on the new charges has been scheduled for December 14 in a preliminary hearing.

PREVIOUSLY, AUG 31 PM: Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty today to new 20 new charges of sexual assault today in Los Angeles. If convicted on all counts, the veteran adult-film star If convicted as charged, faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles Count District Attorney’s Office said.

UPDATED, 11:20 AM: The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed 20 additional charges of sexual assault charges against veteran adult film star Ron Jeremy. The new charges involve 12 women and a 15-year-old-girl and include five counts of forcible rape. The alleged incidents date to 2004, with the most recent incident on January 1.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new counts today at the Criminal Courts Building in downtown L.A. Read the D.A.’s news release about the amended criminal complaint against Jeremy here or see the full text below.

Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to three earlier counts of sexual assault from DA Jackie Lacey’s office. Here is a rundown of the new charges against Jeremy. Read details of the case below that.

A criminal complaint was amended today against Ron Jeremy charging him with 20 additional sexual assault counts involving 13 women that date back to 2004, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The complaint against Ron Jeremy Hyatt (dob 3/12/53) includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The defendant was charged in June with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

Arraignment is scheduled for today in Department 50 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez are prosecuting the case.

The new charges span a 16-year period and the victims ages range from 15 to 54. In June 2004, a 15-year-old girl attended a party in Santa Clarita where the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The most recent incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2020, when Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood.

Additionally, six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented and another in the bar’s parking lot.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

Case BA488059 remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney Office’s Bureau of Investigation.

PREVIOUSLY, JUNE 26: Adult film star Ron Jeremy on Friday pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

He remains in jail on $6.6 million bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for August. If convicted, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. He could also be required to register as a sex offender.

In May 2014, Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood. He also allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s office announced the charges Tuesday, saying it also declined a case against Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Deputy DA Paul Thompson told the court during today’s hearing that the county received 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct against Jeremy since his arrest.

Jeremy said earlier this week he was innocent of the charges.



UPDATED, Tuesday 6 PM: After the Los Angeles District Attorney hit Ron Jeremy with three counts of rape this morning, the adult film star responded on Twitter. “I am innocent of all charges,” said Jeremy. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court!”

PREVIOUSLY, Tuesday 11 AM: Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, was charged in case with three counts each of forcible rape and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. The case was filed for warrant yesterday.

If convicted, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. He could also be required to register as a sex offender.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to the D.A.’s tweet, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case. Thompson is also prosecuting Harvey Weinstein.

In May 2014, Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. The complaint filed by the D.A. alleges that Jeremy had an “accomplice” on one occasion and, on the other, used an “intoxicating…anesthetic” substance on another victim. If convicted of either assault, Jeremy could be required to register as a sex offender.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Jeremy due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

The following was included by the D.A. toward the end of the complaint:

NOTICE: A Suspected Child Abuse Report (SCAR) may have been generated within the meaning of

Penal Code §§ 11166 and 11168 involving the charges alleged in this complaint. Dissemination of a

SCAR is limited by Penal Code §§ 11167 and 11167.5 and a court order is required for full disclosure of

the contents of a SCAR.

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million.

Jeremy denied accusations of sexual assault and rape in 2017.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Last week, Lacey filed charges against actor Danny Masterson in the alleged rapes three women in separate incidents at his home between 2001 and 2003.

In 2017, Lacey announced the creation of a special task force to examine allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood as the number of accusations reported to police escalated in the wake of #MeToo.