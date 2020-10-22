Click to Skip Ad
Adrian Martinez, ‘Stumptown’ Regular, Signs With Innovative Artists

Innovative Artists has announced the signing of Adrian Martinez to its roster. Martinez was most recently a series regular on ABC’s Stumptown.
Other TV credits include heavy recurs on CBS All Access’ No Activity and NBC’s The Blacklist: Redemption.
In films, Martinez will soon be seen in Disney+ Lady and the Tramp, in Jamie Babbit’s The Stand-In opposite Drew Barrymore, and in Jordan Galland’s Leave Not One Alive opposite Bella Thorne.
He also had a major leading role in the feature film Focus starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie.
Martinez continues to be repped by Vault Entertainment and Sarna & Associates.
