Adele To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week With Musical Guest H.E.R.

Grammy and Oscar winner Adele will make her hosting debut on the October 24 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The English singer-songwriter previously served as musical guest on the NBC sketch program on October 18, 2008, also on the eve of a Presidential election, and on November 21, 2015.

Adele will be joined by H.E.R. who will make her musical guest debut on SNL next week. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has accumulated over 7.5 billion streams worldwide to date.

Saturday Night Live is three weeks into a stretch of five consecutive originals in the run-up to the November 3 election. Chris Rock hosted the Season 46 premiere, followed by fellow comedian Bill Burr, who hosted the Week 2 show, and Issa Rae, who carried on hosting duties last night.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.