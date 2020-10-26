Adam Sandler To Star In Netflix’s Adaptation Of ‘The Spaceman Of Bohemia’ Being Directed By ‘Chernobyl’s Johan Renck

EXCLUSIVE: After his acclaimed work in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler may have enough another awards-friendly role in the works. He has signed on to star in Netflix’s untitled drama based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel The Spaceman of Bohemia, with Emmy-winning Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck on board to direct. The script will be adapted by Colby Day.

The story follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

The film will be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association. Parets will oversee for Free Association and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will oversee for Tango Entertainment. Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi will executive produce.

“As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam,” Renck said. “And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.”

The Sandler and Netflix relationship has been strong over the years since he first signed his major multi-picture deal in 2015. While many of the films have been the fun comedies that have made him so successful over the years like Murder Mystery and most recently Hubie Halloween, this latest project looks to be a change of pace. He has the sports comedy Hustle for Netflix up next to shoot.

Renck has been in demand after helming HBO’s Chernobyl, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series as well as Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. His other credits include Netflix’s Bloodline, AMC’s Breaking Bad and History’s Vikings.

Day has stayed busy on the spec market after drawing acclaim for several short films. Besides this, he has several scripts in development including Children of Time for Lionsgate and In The Blink of an Eye.

Sandler is repped by WME, and Renck is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Anonymous Content. Day is repped by LBI Entertainment.