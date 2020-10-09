Actors’ Equity President Blasts SAG-AFTRA For Launching “Sham Investigation” Into Equity’s Internal Affairs

The war of words in the increasingly bitter jurisdictional dispute between SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity continued today with Equity president Kate Shindle blasting SAG-AFTRA for interfering in her union’s internal affairs by launching a “sham investigation” into one of its committees tasked with finding jobs for Equity members in live theater presentations captured on film, tape or digitally – a jurisdiction both unions claim.

According to Equity, more than 240 stage productions that were recorded for remote viewing during the pandemic have been performed under its contracts, while 60-plus have been performed under SAG-AFTRA’s contracts.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night reaffirming its longstanding jurisdiction over the taping of live shows, and accused Equity of taking part in a “surreptitious campaign to encroach upon SAG-AFTRA jurisdiction.” The board’s resolution, announced on Friday, also directed SAG-AFTRA counsel “to conduct an investigation of Equity’s activities seeking to poach SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction, with a particular emphasis on its ‘Media Committee’ and the many agreements it has made for so-called ‘remote’ work that falls squarely within SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction, taking thousands of days of work from performers who should have been working under SAG-AFTRA contracts.”

Shindle said she is particularly outraged by SAG-AFTRA’s timing. “On the very day that Equity members learned that Broadway will be shut down until May, SAG-AFTRA decided to announce a sham investigation of Equity’s new media committee,” she said in a statement. “This decision will make it even harder for Equity actors and stage managers to earn healthcare and a fair wage during a pandemic.

“On behalf of actors and stage managers everywhere, I am outraged that not only is SAG-AFTRA interfering with the relationship Equity has with longtime employers, but is now trying to insert itself into Equity’s internal union affairs. Equity’s committees dealing with new media have been around for decades. Only now, in the middle of a pandemic, has SAG-AFTRA discovered concerns that threaten the livelihood of actors and stage managers everywhere.”

“If SAG-AFTRA needs a refresher on what Equity leadership told them months ago, they don’t need an investigation. They can read it in the letter we sent them in July. They seem to have forgotten that during this historic crisis, long-time Equity employers with collective bargaining agreements need to not be faced with interference by another union, and our members need the ability during this pandemic to earn health weeks and wages.”

Equity and its members have been decimated by the closure of playhouses all across the country since the start of the pandemic, and asked SAG-AFTRA for help. It declined, however, to accept a limited waiver that SAG-AFTRA offered. In her July letter to leaders of SAG-AFTRA, Shindle wrote: “We came to you for help and support, primarily so that we could continue working with our long-established bargaining partners during an unprecedented time in which every single brick-and-mortar Equity theater is shut down. From our vantage point, it appears that SAG-AFTRA is instead seeking to leverage the pandemic in the interest of dramatically expanding its traditional jurisdiction at Equity’s expense.”

“I recognize that SAG-AFTRA believes that jurisdiction is simple: if a show is being done for a live audience, it is Equity work; if a camera or microphone is turned on, it is SAG-AFTRA’s,” she wrote in July. “The reality is that jurisdiction is more complex than this. There are numerous instances in which performers working on an Equity contract are filmed or recorded, and many of these arrangements are embedded in mature Equity contracts as examples of the kinds of work we have traditionally covered (and need to continue to organize). To sign the proposed document as SAG-AFTRA staff has revised it would place us in an impossible position.”

See her letter here.

SAG-AFTRA says it’s still willing to give Equity that limited waiver to represent performers working on taped theatrical presentations, but the shows can’t be shown on television or on any of the main streaming platforms. “We are still willing to do so,” SAG-AFTRA said, “as long as it includes clear recognition of our historical jurisdiction over recorded and broadcast media.”