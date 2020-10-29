All-Star Cast Teams With Top Playwrights For Tonight’s Get-Out-The-Vote Streaming Event: Sandra Oh, Brian Tyree Henry, Kathryn Hahn Among Performers

Succession‘s Juliana Canfield, WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn, Messiah‘s Emily Kinney, Moulin Rouge!‘s Sahr Ngaujah, and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert‘s Joel Perez have joined the line-up for tonight’s Act Out: Vote2020, a get-out-the-vote online event featuring short monologues and songs that team prominent playwrights with an all-star cast.

Among the offerings: The Letter by Lynn Nottage starring Sandra Oh, Mr. Morrow Comes to Tally by Tarell Alvin McCraney with Brian Tyree Henry; Two Girlfriends on Zoom by Jocelyn Bioh with Yvette Nicole Brown and Dis Is Your Fathah by Ngozi Anyanwu with Sahr Ngaujah.

See the full line-up below.

“Voting matters for every election but this November 3rd is even more important,” said two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nottage, who presents the event with The Walking Dead actress and playwright Danai Gurira and The Inheritance director Stephen Daldry. “We believe that if the entire theatrical community—a community that has been shut down for 6 months and will be shut down for a year more—voted, we could help make real, necessary change.”

Related Story Sandra Oh, Awkwafina Team For Netflix Sister Comedy Movie; Jessica Elbaum & Will Ferrell Producing

The hour-long streaming event represents an unprecedented partnership of more than theaters and theater organizations across the country, with assistance from Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote nonpartisan nonprofit group. In addition to Gurira, Daldry, and Nottage, the event is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and Baltimore Center Stage in collaboration with Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency.

Act Out: Vote2020 debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET at http://www.ActOutVote2020.com. Check out the teaser trailer above.

The line-up includes:

The Letter by Lynn Nottage with Sandra Oh

Mr. Morrow Comes to Tally by Tarell Alvin McCraney with Brian Tyree Henry

Two Girlfriends on Zoom by Jocelyn Bioh with Yvette Nicole Brown

Dis Is Your Fathah by Ngozi Anyanwu with Sahr Ngaujah

Completing the Revolution choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with Lloyd Knight

What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck with Kathryn Hahn

“Democracy” from Soft Power with Ephraim Sykes

It’s True, I’m Gay by and starring Ryan J. Haddad

The One Percent by Rhiana Yazzie with DeLanna Studi and Tonia Jo Hall

“Everybody Vote” by Lisa Kron with Joel Perez

Tired/or will you commit to the destruction of white supremacy by and starring Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi

Full Sicilian by Will Arbery with Juliana Canfield

“Talk About It” by Martha Redbone with Martha Redbone and Soni Moreno

Appointed by Danai Gurira with Emily Kinney