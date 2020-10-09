A&E Orders A Second Season Of ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent?’ From Brinkworth Productions

EXCLUSIVE: A&E has given the greenlight to a second season of Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, the true-crime series made by British production outfit Brinkworth Productions.

The documentary series follows individuals accused of a serious crime from the point they are charged, to the conclusion of their case in a court of law. Producers say it’s the first show of its kind on U.S. television.

Accused originally started life on ViacomCBS’s UK network Channel 5 in 2017 before it journeyed to America. A&E premiered the first eight-part season in April, offering an intimate account of people mounting their defense and going through a trial.

The first episode in Season 1, for example, followed the case of Bryan Lawson, who was charged with murdering his wife. It offered front-row seats to Lawson’s six-month route to trial, in which we meet his family, go inside the courtroom and see shocking CCTV footage of the killing.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, said: “A&E has a long-standing legacy of taking an innovative approach to bringing emotional non-fiction stories to our viewers. By taking the POV of a person accused of a serious crime, Accused: Guilty or Innocent? brings an entirely different perspective to the true-crime genre.”

Executive producer Malcolm Brinkworth added: “The first series struck a real chord with viewers and we are hopeful that we can continue to tell compelling and engaging stories about the experience of being accused. With cases from all over the United States, this series provides a unique insight into the justice system in a timely way.”

Brinkworth and Xander Brinkworth executive produce for Brinkworth Productions. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman executive produce for A&E.