Abigail Lawrie, Tom Felton, Val Kilmer To Star In ‘Canyon Del Muerto’, A Biopic About Archaeologists Ann Axtell Morris

Abigail Lawrie (Amazon’s Tin Star, The Man with the Iron Heart), Tom Felton (Harry Potter franchise, Ophelia), and Val Kilmer (upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, Heat) have signed on to star in Canyon Del Muerto, a film about the life of Ann Axtell Morris, one of America’s first female archaeologists and a co-discoverer of North America’s first civilization.

Elias Koteas (The Thin Red Line, Zodiac), Ewen Bremner (Wonder Woman, Trainspotting), Bronson Webb (Kingdom of Heaven, Ted Lasso), and Hanako Footman (Netflix’s The Crown, Guns Akimbo) also co-star.

Coerte Voorhees will direct the feature from a screenplay he wrote based on Morris’ two novels, Digging in Yucatan and Digging in the Southwest. Voorhees is producing the pic with his brother John under their A Visionary Film banner with First Line Films and The Vladar Company.

Said Voorhees, “Ann’s story has been with me since I was a high school student volunteer working at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History in Boulder. I want to introduce the story of this heroic and tragic, pioneering woman to audiences around the world because her story was so inspiring to me. We are honored to be working with Ann’s remaining family in addition to the Navajo Nation and National Park Service to retell her story that was lost to time.”

Executive producers are Lauren Selig, Edwin Mejia Jr, Luke Daniels, Jeff Gum, Spiro Frentzas, John Monckton, Vernon LaVia, Leonard J. Brink, Roger Welp, Jay Stamatis, Jeri Calvetti, and Thomas Cali.

Voorhees, who made his feature directorial debut with Netflix’s The First Line, is repped by Greenberg Traurig.

