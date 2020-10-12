Abigail Disney, Sheila Nevins & More To Appear At New York Women In Film & Television Virtual Summit

Abigail Disney, Sheila Nevins are among the notable speakers slated to appear at a documentary-focused edition of the New York Women in Film & Television Creative Workforce Summit.

The event, which will take place virtually from October 20 to 23, will feature keynote speakers, panels and film screenings. According to the NYWIFT announcement, the goal is to “establish forward-moving strategies to create change and mobilize support and leadership for the future.”

Other notable participants include Laverne Berry, a producer and former NYWIFT president who is the protagonist in Capturing the Flag, a documentary about the fight against voter suppression; and Marcia Smith, president of Firelight Media, which has backed films like Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.

Panelists will include Lisa Cortes & Liz Garbus (All In: The Fight for Democracy), Marjan Safinia (And She Could Be Next), Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble), Shalini Kantayya (Coded Bias), Maria Finitzo (The Dilemma of Desire), Yvonne Russo (Untitled Annie Mae Aquash Documentary), and Nadia

Hallgren (Becoming).

Maria Torres-Springer, VP of U.S. Programs for the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice, will deliver an introduction to the summit.

This year’s second edition of the summit will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

granting women the right to vote. It will also recognize the contributions of female documentary filmmakers and their efforts to create social, cultural and economic change in history. The Black Lives Matter movement and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be major themes.

“Now more than ever women in the entertainment industry need to support each other as the

industry faces critical hurdles,” NYWIFT Executive Director Cynthia Lopez said in a press release. “We are energized to host this summit in spite of our current circumstances to continue to provide a collaborative platform that inspires content development.”