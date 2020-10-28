ABC News Names Galen Gordon As Senior VP Of Talent Strategy And Development

Galen Gordon has been named senior vice president of talent strategy and development at ABC News.

He’s filling some of the duties that had been held by Barbara Fedida, who departed the network in July following an investigation that she made racially insensitive remarks.

Gordon, who starts on Nov. 30, will report to James Goldston, president of ABC News.

In a memo to staff, Goldston wrote that Galen “will lead our talent team to identify emerging talent and development opportunities for our on-air and editorial team and the next generation of talent.”

Goldston wrote that he will work closely with another executive, Tonya Dobine, “to strengthen our pipeline across ABC News to attract, develop and retain a workforce that mirrors our audience and help us build a truly representative and inclusive culture where everyone has the opportunity to be heard, contribute and grow.”

Galen most recently was vice president at the National Football League Media Group, where he led their talent management division. He also was at ESPN for 11 years, during which time he launched SportsCenter Coast to Coast and First Take. He also worked at CNN in Atlanta as a producer from 2003 to 2006, and was a producer at WABC-TV.