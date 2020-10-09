Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Breakout Star Momona Tamada Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

A3 Artists Agency Implements Small Round Of Layoffs

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Nellie Andreeva

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has cut a total of eight staffers, we hear, a mix of agents and assistants. The layoffs were effective as of last night.

While there was speculation that layoffs might be related to the coronavirus pandemic, sources within the agency tell Deadline that this recent round was performance-based.

A3 recently hired a new lit team, business affairs team, with a few more agents expected to join in the near future.

In addition, A3 is actively promoting key agents to partner status, Jamie Pillet being one of the more recent promotions in the New York office. Pillet was moved from senior agent to Partner in A3’s talent division.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad