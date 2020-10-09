A3 Artists Agency Implements Small Round Of Layoffs

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has cut a total of eight staffers, we hear, a mix of agents and assistants. The layoffs were effective as of last night.

While there was speculation that layoffs might be related to the coronavirus pandemic, sources within the agency tell Deadline that this recent round was performance-based.

A3 recently hired a new lit team, business affairs team, with a few more agents expected to join in the near future.

In addition, A3 is actively promoting key agents to partner status, Jamie Pillet being one of the more recent promotions in the New York office. Pillet was moved from senior agent to Partner in A3’s talent division.