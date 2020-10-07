‘A Perfect Planet’ Sales; ‘Midsomer Murders’ Restarts Filming; ‘My Little Pony’ Deals; Karlovy Vary Special Event — Global Briefs

‘A Perfect Planet’ Goes Global

BBC One and Discovery’s latest David Attenborough epic, A Perfect Planet, has secured a raft of international sales. The natural history series has pre-sold to Australia (Nine), Croatia (HRT), Czech Republic (Czech TV), Denmark (DR), Lithuania (LRT), New Zealand (TVNZ), Norway (NRK), Russia (Friday! and United Media Group), Spain (Movistar+), Slovenia (RTVS) and Sweden (SVT). BBC Earth channels across Africa, Asia, Canada, CEE, MEDME, Nordics and Poland will also premiere the series. Attenborough will use A Perfect Planet to explain how weather, ocean currents, the sun and volcanoes foster and shape the natural world. Made by Silverback Films, the series is co-produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF German Television, China Media Group CCTV9, France Télévisions and The Open University.

‘Midsomer Murders’ Restarts Filming

Season 22 of hit British crime drama Midsomer Murders has gone into production in the pandemic era. Made by Bentley Productions, the series has sold to 220 territories worldwide. Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby, while guest cast include Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Mark Williams (Father Brown) and Maimie McCoy (Van Der Valk). Dudgeon said: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly, there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices! It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

Karlovy Vary Reveals Details For 4-Day ‘54 ½’ Event

Czech film fest Karlovy Vary, which was forced to cancel its 2020 edition due to the pandemic, has unveiled plans for a special four-day event in November, dubbed Karlovy Vary IFF 54 ½. Running November 18 – 21, the event will highlight roughly 30 movies from Sundance, Berlin, Venice, or ones that bear the 2020 Cannes label, for local audiences. The first film unveiled is the world premiere of a digitally restored version of Karel Kachyna’s war drama Carriage To Vienna. While the fest managed to stage some industry activities online in July, there will be further events during the ’1/2’ fest that will focus on ways of connecting festivals, exhibitors and new distribution models in times of fundamental changes to the traditional film industry.

eOne Secures ‘My Little Pony’ Sales

eOne has sold children’s animated series My Little Pony: Pony Life to broadcasters around the world. Among the buyers are Discovery Family in the U.S.; Tiny Pop, part of Sony Pictures Television in the UK; and WarnerMedia’s Cartoon Network and Boomerang in Australia and South East Asia. “Pony Life is a fresh and exciting take on a classic brand, and we are so pleased to be able to bring it to many of our TV and digital partners around the world,” said Monica Candiani, eOne’s EVP content sales at family brands.