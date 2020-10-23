‘A Million Little Things’ Creator DJ Nash Says COVID-19, Black Lives Matter Protests Will “Elevate And Escalate” Season 3 Storylines – PaleyFest New York

From a dangerous car accident to an unsuccessful adoption, the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things left viewers stunned and in need of processing before the coronavirus began closing down the nation in March. Now the series is set to return in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a PaleyFest New York panel, A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash Nash and stars Allison Miller, Romany Malco, Christina Moses, Grace Park and David Giuntoli; reveled that season three will tackle the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Theres a bunch of stories that have come from both the actors’ lives and the writers’ lives that we are going to tell given everything we’re going through as a world right now and really as a country right now,” Nash said during the panel. “The way COVID hits this world and the way Black Lives Matter is going to hit this group of friends – it’s going to be very moving.”

The series creator and showrunner touted that his drama, which follows the lives of a group of friends who have come together in the oddest of times, touches on meaningful and realistic issues including depression, suicide and breast cancer. But when the series returns to ABC, the pandemic will serve as an “interesting lens with which to elevate and escalate the stories and the challenges the characters are facing,” he added.

Moses, whose Regina Howard was left heartbroken at the end of season two after the birth mother decided to keep the baby she and her husband Rome (Malco) were going to adopt, said that she’s grateful that the ABC drama will touch on the social justice movement sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The actress noted that she, along with Malco, spoke with Nash and writers about their experiences as members of the Black community witnessing the endless calls for justice.

“What I appreciate is DJ’s willingness to go in with me and have honest conversations and ask hard questions, and be willing to be told how it is too, my point of view and my experience,” she said. “I trust that we’ll continue to have ongoing conversations about the storyline as it unfolds. I trust that our writers will be true to our stories and the story that Rome and Regina need to go through and the stories that need to be told.”

The panelists, hesitant to reveal any more hints about the upcoming season, shared some of the points they hope viewers can take away from A Million Little Things. Malco said he hopes the show inspires viewers to learn how to achieve better mental health and live effective lives and Park said she hopes audiences can learn how to look within and have difficult conversations with themselves. For David Guintoli, whose Eddie may or may not be dead after the car accident, learning how to be vulnerable is a key takeaway.

“Vulnerability is healthy. The more you give of that, the more you get,” he said. “We can support each other and lift each other up and there is a supreme importance to that.”

A Million Little things returns to ABC on Nov. 19. Nash serves to executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

All of the PaleyFest panels will be available to view at 8 p.m. ET tonight here.