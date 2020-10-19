’60 Minutes’ Sets Interviews With Donald Trump And Joe Biden

As the United States inches closer to November 3 in one of the most crucial and history-making elections, stakes are high and the country is on their toes. Next Sunday, 60 Minutes will put a spotlight on the election next week with interviews featuring presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Lesley Stahl will have a conversation with former reality show host Trump in the White House while Norah O’Donnell will interview former Vice President Joe Biden.

Next week’s interviews on 60 Minutes will also feature conversations with their running mates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.