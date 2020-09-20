‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Returning To Production In Vancouver

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is getting back to work tomorrow – the day after the Emmys.

The NBC musical drama, which is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, is heading back into production in Vancouver on September 21.

The news was revealed by Ted Danson, husband of star Mary Steenburgen, during E! Entertainment’s virtual ‘Red Carpet’ coverage.

Deadline revealed earlier this month that a number of U.S. shows were returning to production in Vancouver including ABC/Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Doctor, Disney+/ABC Signature’s The Mighty Ducks, ABC/A+E Studios’s Big Sky and ABC/Kapital/ABC Signature’s A Million Little Things.

This now includes Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after Danson joked that Steenburgen required an early night ahead of the shoot.

Created and executive produced by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, who serves as showrunner, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.