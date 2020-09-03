‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Ups Four To Series Regular For Season 2

We’ll be seeing more of David, Emily, Leif and Tobin on the second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant and Kapil Talwalkar, who recurred respectively as the characters in season 1, have been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the NBC musical dramedy starring Jane Levy. The series is slated to return to NBC in midseason.

Created and executive produced by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, who serves as showrunner, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

Leeds’ David is Zoey’s older brother and a public defender who is dealing with losing his father while becoming a father for the first time.

Lee’s Emily, David’s wife, is also a lawyer. Emily is balancing the joys and pains of new motherhood while coping with a newly grieving family.

Grant’s Leif is a wide-eyed and seemingly sweet-natured programmer who suddenly finds himself in a new position at Sprq Point.

Talwalkar’s Tobin is another programmer at Sprq Point, who uses humor and insults to mask a deep inner complexity.

The series also stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, with Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist choreographer Mandy Moore just won the Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, her third career Emmy for choreography. Additionally, the show was nominated for a TCA Award for Outstanding New Program earlier this summer.

Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

Lionsgate and Universal Television produce in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Leeds is repped by CAA and Management 360. Lee is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Grant is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists. Talwalkar is repped by SMS Talenet and Industry Entertainment.