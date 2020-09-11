Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Oscar Winner Regina King, More Join Idris Elba & Jonathan Majors In ‘The Harder They Fall’ Western At Netflix

Zazie Beetz (Joker, Atlanta), Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out, Sorry to Bother You), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, The Good Fight) as well as Oscar and Emmy award-winning actress Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen) have signed on for The Harder They Fall, the all-Black western feature set at Netflix.

(L-R) Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler Mega

Danielle Deadwyler (Watchmen, Atlanta), Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class, StartUp), and RJ Cyler (White Boy Rick, Power Rangers) will also co-star.

The new additions are joining previously announced stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in the film, which is being directed by first-time feature helmer Jeymes Samuel a.k.a The Bullitts.

Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel are producing.

Written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, the plot follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) who discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Beetz is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Sloan Offer Weber Dern; Deadwyler by Paradigm and Play Mgmt, King by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management, and Del Shaw.