Zac Efron Joins Universal-Blumhouse’s ‘Firestarter’ Reboot

Zac Efron has boarded Universal/Blumhouse/Weed Road Productions’ relaunch of Stephen King’s Firestarter.

As previously announced, Keith Thomas (The Vigil) is directing the latest iteration that is being adapted by writer Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), who will also executive produce. The first movie, released in 1984 and starring Drew Barrymore hot off E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, grossed $17m at the domestic box office.

Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman are producing. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 adaptation will executive produce.

Firestarter reunites Goldsman and Blum who have previously collaborated on the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Firestarter follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

Efron can currently be seen in and produces the highly-successful docu-series Down to Earth on Netflix. His feature credits at the global box office count $2.6B off such hits as the Neighbors franchise, The Greatest Showman, High School Musical 3 and Hairspray among others.