Yuko Takeuchi Dies Aged 40: Japanese Actress Starred In ‘Miss Sherlock’ & ‘The Ring’

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her Tokyo home at the age of 40.

Police have launched an investigation and suspect the mother of two took her own life, according to local media reports. Her second child was born only in January.

Takeuchi was well-known in Japan and played the female Sherlock Holmes in the 2018 Hulu and HBO Asia co-pro series Miss Sherlock, which was broadcast in multiple international markets including the U.S.

She also won best actress in a leading role three years in a row, between 2004 and 2007, at the Japanese Academy Awards. Early roles also included horror hit The Ring.

Although suicide has not been confirmed, it has been the cause of death for a number of Japanese talents recently, including the actress Sei Ashina earlier this month, actor Haruma Miura in July and wrestling star Hana Kimura in May.

If you or anyone you know in the U.S. is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. In other territories, please call your local suicide hotline.