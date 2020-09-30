‘Young Rock’: Dwayne Johnson’s NBC Comedy Sets Cast

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the cast for Young Rock, his upcoming NBC comedy series inspired by his life. The project comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan.
Young Rock will chronicle Johnson’s formative years, with Dwayne set to appear in each episode. It received a straight-to-series order in January. Johnson announced the cast with photos on Instagram Wednesday. You can see below the story.
Bradley Constant will portray Johnson at age 15 and Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at age 10. Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Johnson wrote a special tribute to his dad in announcing Anderson.
“As you guys know, my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicated to him,” Johnson wrote. “My dad was a true trailblazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the ’60s, ’70s & ’80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the tame. I miss him. This one’s for you Rock.”
Ana Tuisila will play Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.
The pilot was co-written by Khan and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Jeff Chiang.
The series is produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.
Executive producers are Chiang, Fierce Baby’s Khan and Jennifer Carreras and Severn Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz.
#YOUNGROCK Officially KICKIN’ OFF PRODUCTION! Ladies & gents, here’s the cast of our new @NBC comedy, #YOUNGROCK. A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up. @bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass 😂💪🏾 This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK And playing the OG original Rock – my pops, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson 💥 As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him 🙏🏾 My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This ones for you Rock. #ToughLove #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 👊🏾 He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing “little Dewey” – yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather – as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one! #ComplicatedCub #LittleDewey #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson – me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK And playing my mom @atajohnson aka Mama Rock is the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. Many of you know my moms story – cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet. And still goes to smack me when I cuss 😂🤦🏽♂️ #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
