‘Young Justice’: DC Animated Series Gets New Title For Season 4

During DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse today, the Young Justice executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti announced that season 4 of the animated series will have a new title: Young Justice: Phantoms.

DC/WBTV

Prior to this announcement, select members of the voice cast — including Jason Spisak, Khary Payton, Stephanie Lemelin, Nolan North,

Denise Boutte, Danica McKellar and Crispin Freeman — performed an original radio play titled Young Justice: FanDome. Season 3.9. Episode 1. “The Prize.” Written by Weisman, the script giving an early glimpse into the new season by setting up events that eventually play out further in Young Justice: Phantoms.

Based on characters from DC, Young Justice: Phantoms is executive produced by Weisman and Vietti along with Sam Register (Teen Titans GO!). Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the first three seasons of Young Justice are available on DC Universe.

The series follows teenage superheros trying to prove themselves as members of the Justice League including Robin, Aqualad, Cyborg, Kid Flash, Superboy, Artemis Crock and many more.