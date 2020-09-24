Wyck Godfrey & Marty Bowen Re-Unite As Temple Hill Producing Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly three months after stepping down as president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group when Emma Watts was hired for the top job, Wyck Godfrey has rejoined Marty Bowen as his partner in Temple Hill Entertainment. Godfrey exited the producing game when he signed on to the Paramount exec post in January 2018.

It restores a partnership that began when Godfrey talked Bowen into exiting his position as partner and top lit agent at UTA, where he repped such clients as Charlie Kaufman. The two have produced a swarm of hit films including the Twilight Saga and Maze Runner series, as well as The Fault In Our Stars, First Man and others.

It puts Godfrey back in business with Paramount, as that is where Temple Hill’s first look deal is. Among the projects Temple Hill is prepping are Bagman at Lionsgate, Happiest Season at TriStar, and Together Now at Netflix. They are also out to distributors with the Alyssa Cole New York Times Bestseller When No One Is Watching.