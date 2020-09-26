‘WWE SmackDown’, Stanley Cup Playoffs, ’20/20′ Divide Friday Ratings Pie

A trio of shows on a trio of networks shared top honors in Friday’s broadcast primetime ratings, with Fox airing the fall premiere of WWE SmackDown, NBC showing Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals and ABC a fresh 20/20.
Fox, NBC and ABC tied for the nightly win in the demo, while ABC was the night’s most-watched network behind a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos leading into 20/20, which drew a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.82 million viewers — the latter tops on the night. It grew a tenth in the demo compared with last week.
The two-hour SmackDown (0.5, 2.03M) was steady with last week, when it stood alone as the night’s highest-rated show.
On NBC, Tampa Bay drew within a game of the NHL title with its overtime Game 4 win to take a 3-1 lead in the series. The game drew a 0.5 rating and 1.94 million viewers.
CBS aired the premiere of the first of its fall unscripted series, the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted The Greatest #AtHome Videos (0.3, 3.13M), with Undercover Boss (October 2) and The Amazing Race (October 14) waiting in the wings. It was followed by Love Island (0.4, 1.383M), down a tick from Thursday night.
The CW’s lineup included new episodes of Masters of Illusion (0.1, 650,000) and World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 740K), both even from last Friday.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.