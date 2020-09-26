‘WWE SmackDown’, Stanley Cup Playoffs, ’20/20′ Divide Friday Ratings Pie

A trio of shows on a trio of networks shared top honors in Friday’s broadcast primetime ratings, with Fox airing the fall premiere of WWE SmackDown, NBC showing Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals and ABC a fresh 20/20.

Fox, NBC and ABC tied for the nightly win in the demo, while ABC was the night’s most-watched network behind a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos leading into 20/20, which drew a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.82 million viewers — the latter tops on the night. It grew a tenth in the demo compared with last week.

The two-hour SmackDown (0.5, 2.03M) was steady with last week, when it stood alone as the night’s highest-rated show.

On NBC, Tampa Bay drew within a game of the NHL title with its overtime Game 4 win to take a 3-1 lead in the series. The game drew a 0.5 rating and 1.94 million viewers.

CBS aired the premiere of the first of its fall unscripted series, the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted The Greatest #AtHome Videos (0.3, 3.13M), with Undercover Boss (October 2) and The Amazing Race (October 14) waiting in the wings. It was followed by Love Island (0.4, 1.383M), down a tick from Thursday night.

The CW’s lineup included new episodes of Masters of Illusion (0.1, 650,000) and World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 740K), both even from last Friday.