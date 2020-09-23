Writer-Producer Francesca Sloane Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios; Sets First Project With Legendary Based On Works Of Anaïs Nin

Writer-producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios and set her first project, a series based on the works of Anaïs Nin. Under the pact, Sloane will create content to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As part of Sloane’s deal, Amazon Studios is developing A Spy in the House of Love, a half-hour series based on the groundbreaking works of erotica’s founding mother Nin, from Legendary Television. Sloane will serve as writer and executive producer.

The contemporary series, a frank countermeasure to the male gaze, follows Sabina – young, French and newly transplanted in New York – on a provocative journey to self-discovery. Sabina secretly juggles vastly disparate lovers while unveiling her multifaceted (and at times contradicting) nature.

Amy Lippman and Brandon Milbradt also serve as executive producers.

“Francesca is part of a generation of bold, exciting talent who are developing fresh and original content from their own unique perspectives,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re so happy to be working with her to create timely, culturally relevant series for our Prime Video customers.”

Sloane most recently worked on the upcoming third and fourth seasons of FX’s Atlanta as a supervising producer. She previously worked on the dramas Fargo and The First. Sloane began her career on the staff of Veena Sud’s Seven Seconds and Startup. She will be making her directorial feature debut on Headbangers, which was recently recognized by the Sundance Screenwriters Intensive (2020), as well as the Black List and NALIP on their inaugural list of best unproduced Latinx screenplays.

“Amazon Studios is proving to be a new guard for both accomplished and emerging artists that want to shake things up. I’m really excited to be a part of that and looking forward to what’s ahead,” said Sloane.

Sloane is repped by LINK Entertainment and attorneys Alex Kohner and Ashley Briskman at Morris Yorn.