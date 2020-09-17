Women Writers Win 9 Of 10 Races In WGA East’s Council Elections

Women writers carried the day in the WGA East’s Council elections, winning nine of the ten seats up for grabs. The only man to win a seat was former WGA East president Michael Winship. It was also a good day for incumbents, who won eight of the ten contests. Votes were cast by just over 12% of the guild’s 6,208 eligible members. The WGAE does not release numerical voting results. All ten of the winning candidates will serve two-year terms.

Incumbents Gail Lee, Ashley Feinberg and Kelly Stout were elected to the three seats representing staff writers who work in television, radio/audio and digital news shops.

Newcomers Gina Gionfriddo and Erica Saleh were elected to seats representing freelance writers who work in film, television and new media. In addition to Winship, the other four freelance incumbents returned to office are Monica Lee Bellais, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Kaitlin Fontana and A.M. Homes.

There were no officer elections this year. The Council consists of 19 members, plus three officers – president, vice president and secretary-treasurer.