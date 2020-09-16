WME Signs New Orleans Rock Band The Revivalists

EXCLUSIVE: WME will represent the eight-member New Orleans rock band The Revivalists in all areas worldwide.

Led by David Shaw, The Revivalists has released five studio albums and earned Billboard’s Top New Rock Artists title in 2017. The rock group has also received nods for the Billboard Music Awards and the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Their 2015 breakout album Men Amongst Mountains boasted their hit “Wish I Knew You,” which topped the Billboard Alternative Song Chart and the magazine’s Adult Alternative Songs ranking.

The “All My Friends” musicians have sold out venues including the Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheater and New York City’s Beacon Theatre. In addition to selling out their own shows, The Revivalists have performed in major festivals across America. The group, which has opened for The Rolling Stones, headlined a number of music festivals ranging from the New Orleans Jazz fest to Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

The rock band has also launched the philanthropic umbrella fund “Rev Causes.” The fund seeks to support organizations dedicated to investing in community, health and environment. The band puts $1 from every tour ticket sold toward a variety of organizations including the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund and National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Additional members of The Revivalists are Zack Feinberg, Andrew Campanelli, George Gekas, Ed Williams, Rob Ingraham, Michael Girardot and PJ Howard.

The Revivalists come to WME from Paradigm. Mangers are C3’s Morgan Young and Charlie Walker, legal representative is Loeb & Loeb’s Farrah Usmani. The group’s label is Loma Vista Recordings.