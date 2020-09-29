‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Star Folake Olowofoyeku Signs With WME & M88

EXCLUSIVE: WME and M88, the newly formed company from former WME partner Phillip Sun and MACRO CEO Charles D. King, have signed Nigerian-born actress and star of the CBS/Chuck Lorre sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola, Folake Olowofoyeku. She’s also repped by Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano and The Initiative Group.

Olowofoyeku stars alongside Billy Gardell in the new half-hour comedy, which is the first American sitcom to feature a Nigerian family and one of the highest-rated among the network’s series. It was renewed for a second season.

Olowofoyeku’s other credits include a four-episode arc on Amazon’s Transparent, HBO’s Westworld as well as ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder and Modern Family. She also creates music, is self-taught on Electric Guitar, and has appeared in David Bowie’s music videos for The Next Day and The Stars (Are Out Tonight).