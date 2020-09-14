Wirecard Doc In The Works; BBC Four Commissions Gaddafi Project; Busan Line-Up – Global Briefs

The logo of payment company Wirecard is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany, Monday, July 20, 2020. Underscoring the impact of the scandal, the finance committee in Germany's lower house of parliament plans to interrupt the summer recess to hold a special session on July 29 to discuss Wirecard. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A documentary about the Wirecard financial scandal is in the works at Sky Studios. Gabriela Sperl is developing the project with producer SFFP, it will be directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann of BABKA, who will also co-produce. The doc will chart the rise and fall of Wirecard, a financial payments firm once seen as the poster child for German tech innovation before it suddenly collapsed after the discovering of a €1.9BN accounting black hole. Today, Wirecard’s CEO Markus Braun remains in custody with COO Jan Marsalek on the run, following the issuance of an international arrest warrant. In addition to the documentary, Sperl is also developing a fictional mini-series on the same topic for Sky Studios.

BBC Four has commissioned Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media Group, to make a feature-length investigative documentary examining what became of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s huge wealth in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. The 90-minute TV doc will follow two Dutch journalists, Misha Wessel and Thomas Blom, as they enter the dark and mysterious world of spies, special forces and political insiders, who are all hunting Gaddafi’s cash. It is being co-produced with ZDF/Arte in association with Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion.

Korea’s Busan International Film Festival, which last Friday scaled back its upcoming edition and opted to delay two weeks due to ongoing COVID related disruption, has unveiled its program. Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong, an omnibus feature from Sammo Hung, Ann Hui, Patrick Tam, Yuen Wo Ping, Johnnie To, Ringo Lam, and Hark Tsui, will open the fest. Tamura Kotaro’s Josee, The Tiger And The Fish will be the closing film, Gala presentations include Naomi Kawase’s True Mothers, while the latest works from Thomas Vinterberg, Amos Gitai and Jia Zhang-Ke will also screen.